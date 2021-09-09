DJ Meks was given the award at the Mykmary Fashion Show 2021 on Saturday, August 28, 2021 for his timeless contribution to music in the diaspora.

The Special Recognition Awards given to a handful of personalities in different areas was one of the side attractions of the fashion show.

Speaking after the awards, DJ Meks Richard expressed his appreciation for what he called his first career award.

"It is so heartwarming to know that people are watching what I am doing and they considered my efforts noteworthy as to be rewarded with this recognition," he said.

The recognition is coming at a time when DJ Meks, a notable artistes manager and music promoter, is putting finishing touches to his record label scheduled for launch in a matter of weeks.

Though the Abia State indigene had his start in Lagos, where he established himself as one of the highly sought-after DJs, it was eventually in the UK that he became a star DJ, recognised and respected by Africans in the diaspora.