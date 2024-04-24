ADVERTISEMENT
2Baba's daughter Isabel slams portrayal of parents in ‘Young, Famous & African’

Kome Nathaniel

2Baba's daughter, Isabel Idibia, criticised the portrayal of her parents in Young, Famous and African, calling it inaccurate.

In a recent post on her YouTube, she said, “I think the way my parents were portrayed anyway is just so wrong. Whenever I try to back my parents up, people would just be like, 'Nah! That's not what happened,' and everyone is just like, 'How would you know? How would you know? You were just a little child.’ You are not in my family. Your knowledge is based on stuff you see on freaking Safari, freaking Instagram and freaking social media.”

She also added “ I know it because I have been in the household with my parents. I can't change anyone's perspective on social media because people will always think what they want to think but obviously, they would never know the actual true story or the background of anything that has ever happened in my family. It wasn’t the best image and it wasn’t completely accurate.

Diamond & Zari's Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination
Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination Diamond & Zari’s Young,Famous and African series earns 1st international nomination Pulse Live Kenya
On March 18, 2022, Netflix debuted its first African reality series, Young, Famous and African, which centres on the career development, romantic pursuits, and rekindling of past romances of well-known media figures from Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. 2Baba (formerly known as 2Face) and his wife Annie Idibia were on the show as cast members, giving viewers a peek into their personal and professional lives.

The show also had Naked DJ, Nadia Nakai, Kayleigh Schwark, Andile Ncube, Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, and Khanyi Mbau.

While Isabel has spoken out, neither 2Baba nor Annie have publicly addressed their portrayal on the show.

see video below:

