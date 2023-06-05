Nigeria’s highest grossing film, Battle on Buka Street Launches on Prime Video, June 16

Already a box office sensation, achieving record-breaking success as the highest grossing film nationwide in 2022, Battle on Buka Street Promises to delight audiences with its unique storyline and exceptional cast. Directed by the dynamic duo behind Nigerian cinema hits such as Jenifa's Diary and The Vendor, this film is a testament to their unrivalled storytelling prowess.

Immerse yourself in the heart of Lagos, where the charismatic and larger-than-life Mazi Kanayo Maduka resides with his three vibrant and opinionated wives in Battle on Buka Street. This cinematic gem artfully explores the dynamics of polygamy, offering a delightful mix of laughter, emotions, and lessons of resilience. Prepare for hilarious rivalries, unexpected alliances, and heartwarming moments that unfold within the Maduka household.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including the incomparable Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, and more, Battle on Buka Street showcases razor-sharp wit, impeccable comedic timing, and a perfect balance of uproarious comedy and poignant reflections on family, love, and the power of unity with its vibrant visuals and unforgettable characters.

Battle on Buka Street launches exclusively on Prime Video on June 16. Prepare to laugh, cry, and cheer as this remarkable film serves up a hearty dish of rivalry and redemption.

For more information, please visit the Prime Video Press Center.

