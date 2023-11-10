Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah's trailer promises heist-like drama

The Nigerian filmmaker shared the official trailer in a post online, which reveals more details on what's to come.

A Tribe Called Judah unveils four brothers: Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who must come together to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele as Jedidah Judah.

The family isn't the only chaotic part of the revealed clip, as we also have a sneak peek at the community they dwell in. Will they save their mother, or will it be too difficult to make the costly sacrifice? These are questions we hope to get next month as we await the official debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, and Barny Emordu as the Director of Photography, the cast includes Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

A Tribe Called Judah is the second production under the Funke Akindele Network company, which was officially launched a few days ago, to cover all-round dealings as regards film productions.

We can expect the feature-length film, which has been tagged "A December to Remember", on December 15, 2023, as it makes its theatrical debut across cinemas nationwide.

Watch the official trailer here: