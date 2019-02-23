She shared this in a tweet posted this morning in reaction to INEC's request for a situation report at different voting centers.

The balloters at her polling unit have been waiting there since 6:40 am says the rapper who tweeted from Lekki, Lagos.

"No polling officers. Voters have been waiting since 6.40am," she writes. A similar occurrence has been reported at other places according to many reports on social media.

INEC has been noticeably proactive about its affairs after shifting the polls to Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Some days to the elections, it engaged Nigerians daily to inform them about its progress.

Omoni Oboli assisting INEC at her polling unit

An actress Omoni Oboli has shown enthusiasm at a polling station she visited to cast her vote.

She also arrived very early at the venue and has been captured helping with taking down the names of voters.

"I started a list when I got here at 6am. It’s 7am and we have almost 100 names. Let’s go Nigeria," the actress says in a tweet.