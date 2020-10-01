American rapper, Nicki Minaj has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their first child on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The rapper first confirmed that she was pregnant back in July.

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy with baby bump photos

The music star shared the good news via her Instagram page on Monday, July 20.

The photos revealed her belly bumps and captioned one of the photos with 'Preggers.'

The couple tied the knot back in October 2019 in a private wedding ceremony.

Nicki Minaj got married to her husband Kenneth Petty in a private ceremony and her wedding ring cost a whopping $1.1M. [Instagram/NickMinaj]

TMZ reported that while Nicki and Kenneth were at the marriage registry back in August 2019, she agreed to change her name from Onika Tanya Maraj to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.