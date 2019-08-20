When the news got to me that Juliet Ibrahim was done writing a book and we were going to be chatting about the book, I prayed it wasn't one of those books that I would end up tossing into the bin after the first chapter...the reverse was the case.

Juliet Ibrahim's new book 'A Toast To Life' simply tells the story of a strong woman who had been through hell and back. She gives a detailed account of the wars in Liberia and Ivory Coast that made her family refugees for years.

One thing that struck me when she walked into our studio on Monday, August 19, 2019, was the way she carried herself like the beauty queen she is. You don't get to see celebrities show up for an interview with two make up artists all trying to make their boss look elegant.

We sat down for close to thirty minutes to talk about the book everyone is talking about, the idea behind the book and why there is so much razzmatazz behind it and she gave us an in-depth to why she decided to write a book about her life.

"I think it would be two years ago. That's because I had always wanted to tell my stories, I have gone through so much in life, I have had so many experiences. But over the years as I was growing up i knew that I would one day come to share my story with the world and my dream was to make it movie but that was taking too much time because I needed to raise many funds to be able to act both of the situations I had gone through in my life. Then two years ago I had a near-death experience. I was hosting an event in Abuja, we had finished and I was heading back with my P.A and the driver and out of nowhere, we ran into a trailer that was in front of us. The trailer had no backlights, nothing to show that there was something in front of us.

"I saw myself go through that in a space of two seconds and I got off the car, another trailer just ran into the car that was still on the road. I just stood there and watched as these things happened in a few seconds after each other. When we went to the hospital, none of us had any issues apart from the MOPOL who had a scratch on his forehead. It just made me realise that whatever I believed in that I was particularly brought on earth for a purpose to help impact lives and help society. I felt like I had a calling to do something and if something had happened to me then, I would have just left and that would be it. So I decided to start writing, that's how I gave birth to 'A toast to life," she said.

One thing that thrills us is the fact that Juliet Ibrahim is still very young, so we wanted to find out why she decided to write a book about her life this early. According to her, she would be writing another book in the future about her life and even plans to write more books.

She feels the reading experience among people is increasing as to just watching TV. For her, a lot of people might not be able to believe a true-life story when it is shown on screen but would get closer and personal feel of it when it is written as a book. "This is just the beginning, I wanted to use my story to inspire women and even men...so they understand the things that people go through," she said.

One of the major stuff Juliet Ibrahim spoke about in her book was how her family moved from different countries to other countries because of the civil wars at that time. We asked the movie star how she was able to overcome those times mentally and psychologically.

"So most of the experiences I spoke about in the book are just some stories from the other stories that happened. These were the ones I needed to shared with people. So going through wars and living as a refugee from all of my childhood till teenage was crazy. It was a horrible experience. I have like happy moments, happy experiences like my family and I will have just like family time and enjoy ourselves. You'd say like 60% of the memories were all terrible because you lose a lot along the way. As a refugee, you are literally walking into the next country or place of settlement with one bag or probably what you are wearing and that's what happened to me.

"So when we came to Ghana from Ivory Coast, it was just one bag. So every single thing that I have today that I have been able to do for myself or own has been from scratch. It was from the fact that I was determined to be somebody, I was determined to find my purpose on earth and these experiences didn't really break me down. I always tell people that I was destined to be where I am and I was made the firstborn of my family because God knew I had the strength to handle be strong enough to go through whatever comes my way," she wrote.

Juliet Ibrahim says she struggled with self-esteem and confidence while growing up because of some parts of her body that got mocked by people, especially in high school. It took a while for her to move past that stage and accept the fact she had always been a beautiful woman.

"When I was much younger, I had my own insecurities. So as a young girl I struggle from being mocked by people, people laughing at my K-legs, my knocked knees, I use to feel a crooked smile because one of my teeth was overlapping the other. I felt that my hair wasn't even good enough. I even had experiences where people felt I was mixed race so they would assume that my dad was well to do because at that time when you had a white father then you are the in thing and they would hatred and stuff like that.

"So I had to deal with a whole lot like the colour of your skin will get her more opportunity but through growing up I realised that my parents would say 'you are beautiful' and I'll take photos and I'd still the beauty but behind I'll be feeling sad like people are not going to see it, people are not going to recognise that I am beautiful. I had a question one time that really made me realise that I was indeed beautiful and God made me the way I am. Someone asked me how does runway and knocked knees come together as in how do they per and I was like are you for real. So when they asked I had to think about it," she said.

Juliet Ibrahim spoke about 11 relationships in her book from Kwando the ex-husband to Paul the high school lover and even the aggressive banker who raped her at some point of and held her hostage at some point in their respective relationships.

"With the Paul situation, I think because he was my very first high school crush or boyfriend. You feel like that's love. I feel almost everybody who has dated in high school the person thought it was leading to marriage. Almost everybody because you feel like this is the one, you put your all in all because. But in this situation, we were very very close from junior high up to senior high school we were very good friends, we were dating and everything until what happened happened. After he raped me, we stopped talking for a while probably like almost a year until we graduated to the next class. So all that time he was apologising for what he has done. For the fact that this is the person you know and you lost your virginity to him, at the end of the day a lot of things go through your head.

"I also don't know why I think I like him so much at that time that I had to give him a chance again and we started dating seriously and doing things. He was in control basically, he was much older. I was just there as a young girl who feels like I'm in love with this person because whatever he says to me is what I will feed in and then when all of that was going on my cousin moved into the school, she was transferred. And when she came into the school, the next thing I hear is that they were seeing each other and when I asked he was no it was not happening..." she said.

She went on to talk about how she caught them cheating and didn't confront her then-boyfriend even though he was caught red-handed. For her moving away from such a situation was her only best bet.

The last chapter of Juliet Ibrahim's book talks about her facing her fears, dropping those walls of timidity and becoming a new person. Juliet made daring moves and travelled the world with her sisters doing things she never in her wildest imaginations thought she would be able to do.

"What happened was that the way I wrote my book, I started it as a journey, so the last chapter is bringing down the walls. So if I bring down my walls that means I have grown now, I'm ready to leave the best life. So I'm not going to allow anything bring me down or I'm not going to allow anything weigh me down or dull my spark basically. So I spoke about the things that I started to do to be free from all those shackles of the fact that I have always been a timid person. I became very popular very very young so I never had the chance to live life. I have always been very careful because when you are on the limelight about what people say, things you would, you don't want to be seen here and all of that but I realised that people will still talk no matter what because even when I don't do all those things I still get rumours that would come out to say Juliet has done those things so that's why live my best life.

"So yea I go to strip clubs, I travel, I experience the best of things whenever I can, whenever I can afford it or a job is taking me somewhere I will just take a few days to enjoy myself and no I didn't say I kissed a girl she kissed me but it was nice. The experience is different because at the end of the day you are in that moment and the stripper just likes you and she's on you lips and everybody is like and you are like 'its okay its okay' and she says 'i love you girl, you can come back and see me' but it was a one time experience and it happened and she did it and I didn't kiss back," she said.

If you read 'A Toast To Life,' it will give you a perspective about Juliet Ibrahim that many didn't know. She is a hopeless romantic and she isn't giving up on finding love even though she has kissed so many frogs.

The remaining part of 2019 for Juliet Ibrahim is going to be a busy one. From starring in a movie produced by Zeb Ejiro to having a book tour around the world, Juliet Ibrahim is definitely aiming to become that celebrity author that might become a renowned one.