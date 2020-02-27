Iyanya has been granted a N20M bail over the car theft allegation levelled against him.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Igbosere Hgh Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday, February 27, 2020, ordered Iyanya to produce a surety in the like sum, who should also have landed property in Lagos with a Certificate of Occupancy.

She also warned the music star that if his bail conditions are not perfected in seven days, it will be revoked.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Igbosere Hgh Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday, February 27, 2020, ordered Iyanya to produce a surety in the like sum, who should also have landed property in Lagos with a Certificate of Occupancy. [LindaIkeji]

"I have perused the affidavit and the counter-affidavit of the parties; there is a prima facie case of criminal conversion against him," Justice Okikiolu-Ighile said.

" However, there is nothing to show that the defendant will interfere with the proceedings of this case and nothing to show that he will jump bail if granted bail. Bail is therefore granted to the defendant in the sum of N20 million with one surety in the like sum."

Iyanya has been granted bail to the tune of N20M over the car allegation levelled against him.

The case has been adjourned till May 27 and 28 for trial. It would be recalled that Iyanya was arraigned in court a few weeks ago for alleged car theft.

The arraignment

Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

The report says that the police filed the one-count charge marked LD/9024c/2019, against the singer on March 15, 2019.

Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile threatened to invoke the power of the court after the music star refused to show up at court.

On Tuesday, February 4, Iyanya showed up at court where the charge was read before him.

Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

The court heard that the defendant allegedly dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked MAVINIY, with Chassis and Engine numbers JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and 2TR1385954.

The SUV in question is said to belong to ‘The Temple Management Company Ltd. After the charges were read, Iyanya pleaded not guilty. The prosecuting counsel, however, prayed that the court remand the singer in prison custody.