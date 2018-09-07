Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Harrysong is getting help for depression says management

Harrysong Singer's management says he is suffering from depression and getting help

Harrysong's management says he is getting help after falling into depression.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harrysong play

Harrysong

(Instagram/Iamplanum1)

Harrysong's management has come out to say that he is suffering from depression and is getting the needed help.

In a statement released by his label manager, Desmond Ike-Chima, Harrysong has been going through some emotional issues and was managing it alone. However, the label has decided to step in to manage the situation.

"Harrysong is Getting The Needed Help. A big thank you to concerned fans, friends, and family who have put in calls, Messages, and emails to check on Harrysong after his last alarming Instagram post 22 hours ago. The truth is Harrysong has been dealing with slight emotional issues in the last few days and has been trying to manage it alone. But at this point, we are getting him the needed help.

 

"We have been in talks with Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Practitioner, Oyinkansola Alabi and a session has been booked. Depression is real, but when that happens one should sought for help in the appropriate quarters. Once again, Thank you all," the statement read.

Harrysong is ready play

Harrysong is ready

 

This is coming barely 24 hours after Harrysong dropped a very disturbing message on his Instagram page which got people talking.

ALS0 READ: Waje talks about how she went through depression

Harrysong talks about death says 'Don't cry for me when I die'

Harrysong and his new car play

Harrysong and his new car

(Instagram/Harrysong)

 

Harrysong has left a troubling message on his Instagram page, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone.  Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide are on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption;

Harrysong gets filed injunction by Fivestar Music play

Harrysong

(Alterplate)

 

''Don't cry wen I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,... I have Lived... I have Done my bit, carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.'' This brief message as it is has left a number of people expressing concerns for his well being.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer talks about how his dad sent 50 policemen to arrest his...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 things Davido said during his interview with Charlamagne...bullet
3 Djinee "Please continue to pray for me"- singer appeals to fansbullet

Related Articles

Harrysong Singer talks about death, says 'Don't cry for me when I die'
Harrysong Singer's manager says he's battling emotional issues

Celebrities

DJ Cuppy and dad, Femi Otedola
DJ Cuppy Femi Otedola is willing to sell N250M Benz to Disc Jockey
D'banj See singer and wife share intimate moment on vacation in Dubai
DJ Cuppy flaunts N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren
Dj Cuppy Disc Jockey flaunts dad's N250 million Mercedes Benz McLaren
Uriel [BBNaija] Former reality tv housemate announces that her mother is now cancer free