Harrysong is getting help for depression says management

news

Harrysong's management has come out to say that he is suffering from depression and is getting the needed help.

In a statement released by his label manager, Desmond Ike-Chima, Harrysong has been going through some emotional issues and was managing it alone. However, the label has decided to step in to manage the situation.

"Harrysong is Getting The Needed Help. A big thank you to concerned fans, friends, and family who have put in calls, Messages, and emails to check on Harrysong after his last alarming Instagram post 22 hours ago. The truth is Harrysong has been dealing with slight emotional issues in the last few days and has been trying to manage it alone. But at this point, we are getting him the needed help.

"We have been in talks with Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Practitioner, Oyinkansola Alabi and a session has been booked. Depression is real, but when that happens one should sought for help in the appropriate quarters. Once again, Thank you all," the statement read.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Harrysong dropped a very disturbing message on his Instagram page which got people talking.

ALS0 READ: Waje talks about how she went through depression

Harrysong talks about death says 'Don't cry for me when I die'

Harrysong has left a troubling message on his Instagram page , saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone. Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide are on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption;

''Don't cry wen I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,... I have Lived... I have Done my bit, carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.'' This brief message as it is has left a number of people expressing concerns for his well being.