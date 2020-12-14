Africa’s greatest entertainer and one of the continent's biggest musical exports - D’banj (real name Oladapo Oyebanjo) has partnered with one of Africa’s leading financial institution - Heritage Bank Plc in a bid to create #StressFree funds for the Nigerian Creative Industry through the YNSPYRE account initiative and CREAM Platform.

TThe YNSPYRE Account is a product of Heritage Bank Plc that is solely recommended for the Creative Industry and funds up to the tune of N5b which is accessible through CREAM Platform with intellectual property as the collateral, little or no interest and 3-6 months moratorium.

To kickstart the groundbreaking YNSPYRE Account Initiative, D’Banj took time out to fulfil his promise of N1m to Mr. Damilola Adeyemi who won the sum during a live session at his 40th birthday last June, prompting excitement all over.

Held at the Heritage Bank Plc Headquarters, the epoch cheque presentation event had in attendance - D’Banj, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Plc - Mr. Ifie Sekibo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications - Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Regional Executive - Lagos & South West - Mr. Dike Dimiri, CEO of CREAM Platform - Mr. Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor and the N1m WINNER - Mr. Damilola Adeyemi who could not contain his excitement in the presence of well wishers and several press personnel.

“I believe in patience and I can say that this is perfect timing. This is real! Thanks to Heritage Bank Plc , D’banj and Don Messi for this great YNSPYRE gift," says Damilola Adeyemi as he gets presented his cheque of N1m.

While congratulating the winner, D'Banj urged the creative industry to hop on the YNSPYRE rave already as Heritage Bank Plc and CREAM Platform has kickstarted something that has never been done in the history of Nigeria’s creative Industry.

“I am a product of visible hope and having been in this industry for some decades, knowing the challenges, the YNSPYRE Account Initiative could not have come at a better time for the creative industry and I am so proud to be a part of this,” he said.

Mr. Dike Dimiri of Heritage Bank Plc has this to say about YNSPYRE and D’Banj, “The YNSPYRE Account Initiative with CREAM Platform is Heritage Bank Plc's way of creative adequate support for the creative Industry and the choice of D’Banj is a perfect one considering his massive footprint in both the music and business side of modern day Nigeria."

D’banj, a successful serial entrepreneur whose legacies spans from music to several businesses, having helped several artists realize their dreams and aspirations through CREAM Platform, also talked about more projects coming soon from the stables of CREAM Platform and DB Records.

Get YNSPYRE’d by dialing *745# from any network of your choice to get going!

