Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Osun: What Nigerians are saying on Twitter about INEC’s declaration

Inconclusive Osun Election What Nigerians are saying on Twitter about INEC’s declaration

According to Afuwape the rerun of the election in the affected polling units would take place on September 27, 2018.

  • Published:
Inconclusive Osun Election: What Nigerians are saying on Twitter about INEC’s declaration play

A polling booth in Osun state

(Pulse/@Jude Egbas)

The returning officer in the just concluded Osun governorship election, Prof. Joseph Afuwape has declared the poll inconclusive.

According to Afuwape the rerun of the election in the affected polling units will take place on September 27, 2018.

The governorship election was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in two local governments.

From the results collated,  Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP has 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has 254, 345.

Nigerians on social media have been airing their views on the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Here is what some of them have to say:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ: Nigerians are watching Osun poll closely – Saraki tells INEC

 

 

 

Supporters of the PDP candidate in the Osun governorship poll, Ademola Adeleke have moved en masse to INEC’s office in Osun to register their displeasure.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in...bullet

Related Articles

Inconclusive Osun Election Ademola Adeleke’s supporters hold protest outside INEC office
Osun Governorship Election INEC official arrested for destroying result sheets
Osun Governorship Election Nigerians are watching closely – Saraki tells INEC
Osun Decide INEC says Governorship polls is inconclusive as PDP leads APC with 353 votes
Osun Governorship Election Adeleke rejects Ayedaade LG result
Osun Governorship Election Atiku warns INEC not to tamper with results
Osun Governorship Election INEC declares poll inconclusive, announces new date

Politics

Here are official results of Osun governorship election
Osun Governorship Election INEC declares poll inconclusive, announces new date
Ademola Adeleke’s supporters hold protest outside INEC office
Inconclusive Osun Election Ademola Adeleke’s supporters hold protest outside INEC office
An INEC official has reportedly confessed to destroying election result sheets in Osun
Osun Governorship Election INEC official arrested for destroying result sheets
Here are official results of Osun governorship election
Osun Decide INEC says Governorship polls is inconclusive as PDP leads APC with 353 votes
X
Advertisement