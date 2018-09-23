Inconclusive Osun Election What Nigerians are saying on Twitter about INEC’s declaration

According to Afuwape the rerun of the election in the affected polling units would take place on September 27, 2018.
According to Afuwape the rerun of the election in the affected polling units will take place on September 27, 2018.
The governorship election was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in two local governments.
From the results collated, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP has 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has 254, 345.
Nigerians on social media have been airing their views on the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
ALSO READ: Nigerians are watching Osun poll closely – Saraki tells INEC
Supporters of the PDP candidate in the Osun governorship poll, Ademola Adeleke have moved en masse to INEC’s office in Osun to register their displeasure.