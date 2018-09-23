Inconclusive Osun Election What Nigerians are saying on Twitter about INEC’s declaration

news

The returning officer in the just concluded Osun governorship election, Prof. Joseph Afuwape has declared the poll inconclusive.

According to Afuwape the rerun of the election in the affected polling units will take place on September 27, 2018.

The governorship election was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in two local governments.

From the results collated, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP has 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has 254, 345.

Nigerians on social media have been airing their views on the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Here is what some of them have to say:

