Osun Governorship Election INEC declares poll inconclusive, announces new date

INEC declares poll inconclusive, announces new date

  Published: , Refreshed:
INEC declares poll inconclusive, announces new date (NAN)

Prof. Joseph Afuwape, the returning officer for the Sept. 22 Osun governorship election, has declared the poll inconclusive.

Afuwape, said that the rerun of the election in the affected polling units would take place on Sept. 27.

Afuwape, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), while announcing the results of the election, said that Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 254,698 votes.

He said Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 254, 345 votes.

He said the election was declared inconclusive because of cases of ballot boxes snatching that occurred in some polling units during the election.

The returning officer mentioned the affected polling units to include Ife north, one polling unit, Ife south, two polling units, Orolu, three polling units and osogbo, one polling unit.

He said a total of 3498 votes were cancelled in the seven affected polling units

“Based on this fact, I cannot declare anyone the winner of the election,” he said.

He urged all the political gladiators to maintain peace, before, during and after the rerun. 

