Ademola Adeleke’s supporters hold protest outside INEC office

The Osun state governorship election was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in two local governments - Orolu and Ife South.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ademola Adeleke’s supporters hold protest outside INEC office play

(Twitter/@thecableNG)

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship poll, Ademola Adeleke are not happy with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring the election inconclusive.

According to The Cable the PDP supporters moved en masse to the electoral body’s office in Osun to register their displeasure.

 

From the results announced,  Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP has 254,698 votes while Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has 254, 345.

How INEC staff destroyed results

Meanwhile, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Salawu Mutiu Kolawole has been arrested for destroying result sheets.

Kolawole  was nabbed by party agents at Ayedaade Local Government area of  Osun state.

In his confessional statement which was published by Punch, he said “An Electoral Officer, Mrs Aderinoye, in Ayedaade council, called me and asked me to go to the council and tear the result sheet.

“Before I could ask her why I had to go and do it, she hung up. I approached another EO, Mr Oladunjoye and told him what my boss said. I went there to tear it but while doing it, two party agents met me there and arrested me.

ALSO READ: Nigerians are watching Osun poll closely – Saraki tells INEC

“They brought me to INEC office after arresting me. I am not a party agent but a staff of INEC. My phone was taken from me by policemen at the gate who ushered me into the premises.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had earlier called on INEC not to tamper with the results of the Osun governorship election.

