Nigerians are watching Osun poll closely – Saraki tells INEC

Saraki made this known in post which he put out on Twitter on Saturday.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to understand that the Osun governorship election is a test of democracy.

The Senate President also said that Nigerians are monitoring the results of the election closely.

The Osun governorship election held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 and the collations of results spilled into Sunday, September 23, 2018.

The Senate President said “As we await the result from Osun state, let us remember that collation is just a simple addition of results. This election is a test of our democracy. @inecnigeria and security agencies are under test. All well meaning Nigerians are awake monitoring the results closely.

“Just spoke to some of our volunteers on ground in Osun State. I’m delighted to hear that even at 2:50am, Nigerians are vigilant and defending PDP’s comfortable lead.”

Davido calls out INEC over Oshogbo results in Osun governorship polls

 

The candidates vying for Osun state's top job are: Fatai Akinbade of the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC); Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Advertisement