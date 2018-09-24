Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Jonathan: Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for president

Goodluck Jonathan 'Why Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for president in 2019'

Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for President in 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for President. play

Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for President.

(Signal)

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, former President Godluck Jonathan, has thrown his weight behind David Mark.

On September 3, 2018, recently announced his decision to join a list of prominent Nigerians also in the race to grab the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket.

The PDP presidential ticket would be keenly contested at the party’s primary election by top politicians like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Senator Jonah Jang; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN); Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; and Dr. Ahmed Datti.

But, speaking while playing host to Mark at his country home in Yonegoa, the Bayelsa state capital, Jonathan said Nigeria currently needs a president like Mark.

The former president noted that it would take a man with strength of character and clear conscience like Mark to rebuild and foster unity in Nigeria in 2019.

“We are only existing superficially and this is very dangerous,” Jonathan warned.

“Beyond dwindling economy and worsening insecurity, the major problem the next president would face was the challenge of uniting the country and giving every section a sense of belonging.

“Every right thinking Nigerian should crave for peace and unity as we continue to stay together.

“Staying together is what everyone desires as the global community respects and values us because of our size and population.

“As president of Nigeria, I worked harmoniously with Mark as President of the Senate. He demonstrated patriotism and loyalty to his fatherland.

“His colleagues admitted that he is a detribalised leader. He is the kind of man the nation needs now,” the former president reiterated.

Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for President. play

Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria needs a man like David Mark for President.

(Signal)

 

ALSO READ: I’ll fix Nigeria’s economy in 2-years, says Mark

Jonathan expressed optimism that the PDP would win the 2019 elections.

In his remarks, Mark, said that Nigerians now knew the difference between the former and present administrations.

Mark said that he possessed the experience, knowledge and skill to bring the nation out of the social and economic malaise within two years if elected.

Mark, however, said he would support whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate after the primary election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election I will support any aspirant that wins PDP presidential ticket — Sen. David Mark
Saraki Senate President throws shade at Buhari during Osun governorship election rally for Adeleke
Saraki Buhari does not understand leadership, controlled by cabal, Senate President says
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Atiku Presidential aspirant says Buhari is not a democrat
Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out of presidential race
Atiku Buhari is the most incompetent President in Nigeria's history, ex-VP says
Saraki "We must have a President that speaks for Nigerians", Presidential aspirant says
Saraki Presidential aspirant appoints Okupe as Chairman of campaign's Media Council

Politics

INEC’s verdict on Osun election, a threat to democracy – David Mark
Osun Governorship Election INEC’s verdict, a threat to democracy – David Mark
APC tasks INEC, security agencies on vote-buying in Osun
Osun Re-run APC tasks INEC, security agencies on vote-buying
Sen. Ali Ndume
2019 Election Saraki's Presidential ambition is a pipe dream - Sen. Ali Ndume
APC accuses PDP of vote-buying in Osun governorship election
Osun Election APC accuses PDP of vote-buying in gubernatorial election
X
Advertisement