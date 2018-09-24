news

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, former President Godluck Jonathan, has thrown his weight behind David Mark.

On September 3, 2018, recently announced his decision to join a list of prominent Nigerians also in the race to grab the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket.

The PDP presidential ticket would be keenly contested at the party’s primary election by top politicians like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Senator Jonah Jang; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN); Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; and Dr. Ahmed Datti.

But, speaking while playing host to Mark at his country home in Yonegoa, the Bayelsa state capital, Jonathan said Nigeria currently needs a president like Mark.

The former president noted that it would take a man with strength of character and clear conscience like Mark to rebuild and foster unity in Nigeria in 2019.

“We are only existing superficially and this is very dangerous,” Jonathan warned.

“Beyond dwindling economy and worsening insecurity, the major problem the next president would face was the challenge of uniting the country and giving every section a sense of belonging.

“Every right thinking Nigerian should crave for peace and unity as we continue to stay together.

“Staying together is what everyone desires as the global community respects and values us because of our size and population.

“As president of Nigeria, I worked harmoniously with Mark as President of the Senate. He demonstrated patriotism and loyalty to his fatherland.

“His colleagues admitted that he is a detribalised leader. He is the kind of man the nation needs now,” the former president reiterated.

Jonathan expressed optimism that the PDP would win the 2019 elections.

In his remarks, Mark, said that Nigerians now knew the difference between the former and present administrations.

Mark said that he possessed the experience, knowledge and skill to bring the nation out of the social and economic malaise within two years if elected.

Mark, however, said he would support whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate after the primary election.