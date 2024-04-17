Kaduna Speaker to El-Rufai's son: Your threat won't stop us from probing your father

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the House set up a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation during El-Rufai’s administration from 2015–2023.

Reacting to the development, Bello, who is a member of the Federal House of Assembly, representing Kaduna North allegedly took to Twitter to disparage the Kaduna House of Assembly.

In the now-deleted tweets, the young lawmaker was said to have intimidated the Assembly as he allegedly called for a fight.

Responding, the Speaker of the state Assembly, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Suraj Bamali, said it was disheartening that a lawmaker “entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.”

He maintained that Bello’s intimidation would not stop the state lawmakers from investigating Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of the state.

The statement read, “Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna State House of Assembly from pursuing justice and accountability. The Assembly remains resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in Kaduna State.

“We urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law. The Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to serve the best interests of the state and its citizens.

“In light of recent events, the Kaduna State House of Assembly wishes to address the erratic and unruly actions of Hon. Bello Elrufai, the member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“Shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015–2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello Elrufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting the entire Legislative Arm of Government. Additionally, he sent insulting and subtle threatening messages to the Rt — Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.”