Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kaduna Speaker to El-Rufai's son: Your threat won't stop us from probing your father

Bayo Wahab

In the now-deleted tweets, Bello El-Rufai was said to have intimidated the Assembly as he allegedly called for a fight.

Yusuf Liman, the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly.
Yusuf Liman, the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the House set up a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation during El-Rufai’s administration from 2015–2023.

Reacting to the development, Bello, who is a member of the Federal House of Assembly, representing Kaduna North allegedly took to Twitter to disparage the Kaduna House of Assembly.

In the now-deleted tweets, the young lawmaker was said to have intimidated the Assembly as he allegedly called for a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, the Speaker of the state Assembly, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Suraj Bamali, said it was disheartening that a lawmaker “entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.”

He maintained that Bello’s intimidation would not stop the state lawmakers from investigating Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of the state.

The statement read, “Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna State House of Assembly from pursuing justice and accountability. The Assembly remains resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in Kaduna State.

“We urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law. The Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to serve the best interests of the state and its citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In light of recent events, the Kaduna State House of Assembly wishes to address the erratic and unruly actions of Hon. Bello Elrufai, the member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“Shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015–2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello Elrufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting the entire Legislative Arm of Government. Additionally, he sent insulting and subtle threatening messages to the Rt — Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.”

He said Bello’s deleted tweets are causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State, adding that the Kaduna State House of Assembly would ensure diligence in its duties regardless of any attempts at intimidation or threat.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comparing comprehensive vs third-party auto insurance in Nigeria

Comparing comprehensive vs third-party auto insurance in Nigeria

Kaduna Speaker to El-Rufai's son: Your threat won't stop us from probing your father

Kaduna Speaker to El-Rufai's son: Your threat won't stop us from probing your father

Makinde demolishes building where Yoruba Nation agitators operate from

Makinde demolishes building where Yoruba Nation agitators operate from

APC chieftain, Lukman faults NWC for backing Ganduje over suspension

APC chieftain, Lukman faults NWC for backing Ganduje over suspension

EFCC gets permission to drag ex-governor Yahaya Bello to court tomorrow

EFCC gets permission to drag ex-governor Yahaya Bello to court tomorrow

Court stops EFCC from arresting Yahaya Bello hours after agents surrounded his house

Court stops EFCC from arresting Yahaya Bello hours after agents surrounded his house

Tinubu hails Dangote's diesel price cut, expects economic boost

Tinubu hails Dangote's diesel price cut, expects economic boost

'Is this relevant?' - Nigerians react as Gov Adeleke signs bill for new Osun State logo

'Is this relevant?' - Nigerians react as Gov Adeleke signs bill for new Osun State logo

Why donated blood is not free for patients

Why donated blood is not free for patients

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Segun Sowunmi [Facebook]

Why Segun Sowunmi wants to take over as next PDP national chairman

David Ombugadu was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship election. [David Ombugadu/Facebook]

David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded