He played mind games with them - Keyamo rejoices as Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Tinubu returned to Nigeria in the evening of Thursday, October 6, 2022, barely two weeks since he was last seen in the public.

His sudden disappearance had given birth to several conspiracy theories over his health and whereabouts with some Nigerians claiming he was receiving treatment for a serious ailment, having been flown out for urgent medical attention.

While some APC chieftains claimed that Tinubu had gone to London to rest after a gruelling period in Nigeria, Keyamo recently said he didn't know the whereabouts of the former Lagos State governor even though he claimed he was hale and hearty.

Pulse reports that Tinubu, on Sunday, posted a video of himself riding a spinning bike to prove his fitness and some pictures also made rounds during the week showing the candidate in the company of two famous businessmen at his home in London.

Tinubu returns home: Meanwhile, taking to his Twitter page, Keyamo posted a video of Tinubu disembarking from the plane on Thursday with a caption that makes mockery of the recent outcries.

He described the APC presidential candidate's non-appearance in the public in recent times as a masterstroke to keep the oppositions' mind guessing.