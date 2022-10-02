RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu has resurfaced in a video after missing from the public for over one week.

How it happened: Tinubu resurfaced in a video posted on his official Twitter page on the evening of Sunday, October 2, 2022.

As seen in the video, the former Lagos State Governor was in a workout session, riding a spinning bike with Asake's hit song, 'Organise' playing in the background.

Captioning the video, the APC presidential candidate wrote, "Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well... Nope.

"This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One."

Whys is this important: Tinubu's reappearance may have put and end to days of speculations about his health and whereabouts as some Nigerians have questioned his sudden disappearance from the public.

Tinubu was last seen in the public on Friday, September 23, 2022, with no details of his whereabouts sparking insinuations that he had been flown out of the country for urgent medical attention.

The situation became more tense after he failed to show up at the peace pact signing ceremony and sent his running mate, Kashim Shettima, to stand in for him.

The event, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC), was to get presidential candidates in the 2023 elections committed to a peaceful and issue-based campaigns.

Some party chieftains late came out to reveal that Tinubu had gone to London to get some rest, claiming he did that to avoid being disturbed in Nigeria.

