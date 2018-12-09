Pulse.ng logo
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral

In October 2018, Obasanjo endorsed PDP's presidential candidate,  Atiku Abubakar and reportedly promised to help him defeat Buhari.

  • Published:
Olusegun Obasanjo

(Guardian)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted reports in the media saying that he does not have a preferred candidate.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the former President, at the 27th annual Owu National Convention which held in Iwo, Osun state on Saturday, December 8, 2018, urged Nigerians to vote wisely, adding that he will not campaign for any particular candidate.

Speaking on the report, OBJ’s spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi said “It is disingenuous, if not malicious, for anyone to suggest that Chief Obasanjo was being neutral when he chose not to use the Owu Convention as a platform for political campaign but instead adopt a communal and familial approach in talking to members of his Owu family.

“For the records, and as accurately reported by some media organisations, what the former president said at the convention in Iwo was that while he would not impose any candidates on them, Nigerians should vote for credible candidates who will drive growth and development and make their lives better than it is now.

ALSO READ: Buhari speaks on Obasanjo's endorsement of Atiku

“Only a fool will sit on the fence or be neutral when his or her country is being destroyed with incompetence, corruption, lack of focus, insecurity, nepotism, brazen impunity and denial of the obvious.

 “Chief Obasanjo is no such fool nor is he so unwise,” according to Premium Times.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has constantly criticised President Buhari over his handling of the  country's economy and the herdsmen issue, recently endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate,  Atiku Abubakar.

