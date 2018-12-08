Pulse.ng logo
Vote for credible candidates, Obasanjo tells Nigerians

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 27  annual Owu National Convention  held in Iwo, Osun, said credible leadership would promote good governance.

Obasanjo warns Nigerians against handing power to thieves play Vote for credible candidates, Obasanjo tells Nigerians (AFP/File)

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former President  Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday urged Nigerians to vote for credible candidates who will drive growth and development.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 27  annual Owu National Convention  held in Iwo, Osun, said credible leadership would promote good governance.

The former president, who said he would not campaign for any particular candidate, urged Nigerians to vote wisely.

The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Owu Obas, Oba Hammed Oyelude, said Owu being the largest Yoruba speaking ethnic group in the South West Zone had been contributing to policy development in the country.

Oyelude, who is the Olowu of Owu Kuta, said the Royal Union of Owu People had been contributing to policy development in the country.

He called on Owu people to participate in politics in order to contribute to national development.

Oyelude also called on indigenes of  Owu to support and vote for any indigene contesting for any political office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries present at the occasion included Owu monarchs as well as indigenes of the ethnic stock. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

