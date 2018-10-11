Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku

Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019

Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for president in 2019

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obasanjo promises to support Atiku against Buhari play

Obasanjo and Atiku mend fences in Abeokuta

(Pulse )

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration would not be distracted by the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota, Ogun state on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will contest for Nigeria’s top job against Buhari.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the presidency described Obasanjo’s move as predictable adding that only President Buhari can provide the needed change that Nigerians deserve.

Obasanjo promises to support Atiku against Buhari play

Obasanjo and Atiku mend fences in Abeokuta

(Pulse )

 

The statement reads:

“The Presidency has received the news of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s predictable U-turn and somersault on the endorsement of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at a meeting Thursday, and to say that we are the least surprised by the well-rehearsed theatre.

“They will lose together. Listening to the prepared statement of the former President after the meeting showed the usual ego trip and ‘I know it all’ character of Chief Obasanjo.

“In the first place, we dare to say that a pompous statement from the former President advising Nigerians on a vote against President Buhari is the best recommendation that can come at this time.

“It also betrayed a lack of understanding of today’s politics which is about good governance. The country voted for change in 2015 and a leader that ensures good governance which only President Buhari and the APC can provide.

ALSO READ: One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running mate

“Bent on these laudable goals, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted. We are busy on various national issues including the restructuring and the diversification of the economy, fighting corruption, terrorism and other threats to national security; increasing the availability of electric power, improving education, health, and providing long-delayed infrastructure – roads, rail, airports and so forth.

“Many governments have come and gone, but they did not care about some of these projects. We were talking about these things for sixteen years under the PDP and nothing was done.

“President Buhari is proud of his record because his achievements are verifiable, while that of the PDP is manifested by the devastating social and economic impact of large scale corruption during their governance.

“The President will not relent in the war against corruption because the ordinary people are the ultimate victims if we surrender to corruption and let its perpetrators go unpunished.

“Abandoning the war against corruption is not an option. President Buhari is in this battle against graft because he cannot allow a few, rapacious, and selfish class of the elite to divert the resources meant for the well-being of the ordinary people to their private pockets.

“Nigerians trust President Buhari in this effort because they are convinced he is not in government for personal financial benefits, or for an ego trip. It is just eleven years ago that the former President and Vice President in their ugly fight for power accused each other of corruption. Nigerians are yet to forget all that.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind...bullet
2 In Rivers Court annuls all APC electionsbullet
3 2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running matebullet

Related Articles

5 Things Obasanjo told Atiku in Ota
Read the full text of what Obasanjo told Atiku in Abeokuta
Obasanjo promises to work with Atiku to defeat Buhari
2019 General Elections Atiku Abubakar: Nigeria's perennial presidential hopeful
Oby Ezekwesili Ex-minister declares for President, gives reasons
Atiku, Buhari APC tells Nigerians to choose between light and darkness in 2019
Atiku Abubakar 'Presidential candidate that cannot travel to America,' - Buhari's aide mocks ex-VP
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary, to face Buhari
Pulse Opinion Buhari should be very afraid of Atiku in this presidential battle

Politics

Atiku tells Nigerian men to "act as humans to improve the lives of women"
2019 Elections Atiku best among presidential candidates — Campaign coordinator
PDP Reps aspirants and supporters protest non-conduct of primary election
8 PDP Reps aspirants protest non-conduct of primary election
I know how to care about people - Oby Ezekwesili
"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili
Fayemi appoints wife as chairperson of inauguration committee
In Ekiti Fayemi to focus on welfare of the people, says Campaign D-G
X
Advertisement