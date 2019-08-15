According to the CNN was arrested on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Recently, the viral video of the woman beating the boy with a belt sparked outrage on social media and many Nigerians called for her arrest.

CNN reports that after analysing the video, the police traced the 24-year-old woman to the neighbourhood, where she committed the offence.

Lagos state police spokesman Bala Elkana said the woman was found in the neighbourhood with the boy, who she identified as her relative.

Elkana said, “She actually confessed that she was the one in the video and that he is a cousin who came to live with her after he lost his parents.”

According to the Police, incident happened on Saturday August 3, 2019.

Explaining why she flogged and locked the boy in a kennel, the woman told the police that the boy provoked her after he became drunk and damaged her car.

Elkana said, “She told us that she got angry after the boy took some dry gin and broke the side mirror of her car. Then she locked him in the dog house for some hours. For this we are going to push to charge her with child abuse”

Police said the suspect will remain in custody until she is taken to court Friday, August 16, 2019.