Ex-driver admits to slitting elderly couple's throats, stealing ATM cards

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh said this during a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the gruesome murder of the couple took place in their residence at Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja on April 1. Igwe said the police began an investigation immediately and were able to arrest the suspect, a former driver to the deceased couple.

According to him, police detectives trailed the suspect and arrested him in his hideout in Obajana, Kogi. Igwe claimed that the suspect had freely confessed to having gained access to the house on the same date, slit the deceased’s throat and made away with the phones and ATM cards of the couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner of police also said the command, on April 11 arrested two suspects, for alleged culpable homicide in the Mabushi area of Abuja. Igweh said the suspects were arrested by operatives from the Mabushi Division following a tip-off that the corpse of one Bilkisu Mohammed was being discreetly conveyed.

“The deceased had earlier visited the house of her supposed boyfriend, who eventually travelled to Kano and left her in the care of the female suspect.

“The deceased allegedly fell ill and was given non-prescribed drugs that led to her death by the male suspect who came into the house on the invitation of the female suspect,” he said.

He said the suspects were currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation. Igweh said operatives of the Command from Utako Division, on April 6, in a well-coordinated operation, arrested nine suspected armed robbers.

The CP said the suspects, during interrogation, freely confessed to being part of an armed robbery gang responsible for a series of robberies and other heinous crimes in the FCT. He said four locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, three locally fabricated cartridge rifles, one English pistol and one Dane gun were recovered from the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other items recovered from the suspects were three live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one live round of 5.56mm ammunition and an empty cartridge.

Igwe said police operatives on routine crime prevention patrol at Durumi IDP Camp, on April 9, also intercepted three suspected armed robbers, who had one English-made pistol and a Mazda vehicle registered RBC 117 EV.