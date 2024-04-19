ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ex-driver admits to slitting elderly couple's throats, stealing ATM cards

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police began an investigation immediately and were able to arrest the suspect, a former driver to the deceased couple.

Ex-driver admits to slitting elderly couple's throats, stealing ATM cards
Ex-driver admits to slitting elderly couple's throats, stealing ATM cards

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh said this during a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the gruesome murder of the couple took place in their residence at Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja on April 1. Igwe said the police began an investigation immediately and were able to arrest the suspect, a former driver to the deceased couple.

According to him, police detectives trailed the suspect and arrested him in his hideout in Obajana, Kogi. Igwe claimed that the suspect had freely confessed to having gained access to the house on the same date, slit the deceased’s throat and made away with the phones and ATM cards of the couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner of police also said the command, on April 11 arrested two suspects, for alleged culpable homicide in the Mabushi area of Abuja. Igweh said the suspects were arrested by operatives from the Mabushi Division following a tip-off that the corpse of one Bilkisu Mohammed was being discreetly conveyed.

“The deceased had earlier visited the house of her supposed boyfriend, who eventually travelled to Kano and left her in the care of the female suspect.

“The deceased allegedly fell ill and was given non-prescribed drugs that led to her death by the male suspect who came into the house on the invitation of the female suspect,” he said.

He said the suspects were currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation. Igweh said operatives of the Command from Utako Division, on April 6, in a well-coordinated operation, arrested nine suspected armed robbers.

The CP said the suspects, during interrogation, freely confessed to being part of an armed robbery gang responsible for a series of robberies and other heinous crimes in the FCT. He said four locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, three locally fabricated cartridge rifles, one English pistol and one Dane gun were recovered from the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other items recovered from the suspects were three live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one live round of 5.56mm ammunition and an empty cartridge.

Igwe said police operatives on routine crime prevention patrol at Durumi IDP Camp, on April 9, also intercepted three suspected armed robbers, who had one English-made pistol and a Mazda vehicle registered RBC 117 EV.

The CP said all the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

Elon Musk threatens to suspend Twitter accounts involved in engagement farming

Elon Musk threatens to suspend Twitter accounts involved in engagement farming

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days