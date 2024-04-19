ADVERTISEMENT
Driver stuffs 15 kids into car trunk headed to Lagos beach, police intervene

News Agency Of Nigeria

One child was reported to have collapsed earlier due to transport conditions, but recovered after receiving medical attention.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Friday. He said that the police arrested the driver for a negligent act.

"The RRS arrested the driver for cramming 15 children into a Volkswagen Passat in Lagos.

“The vehicle was reported by concerned citizens on the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge at 8:00 pm on Sunday

“The police noticed that the driver, who had been contracted to transport the children to a beach, had locked four of the children in the car trunk while 11 others were crammed together, ” he said.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigations revealed that one child collapsed earlier due to similar transport conditions, but recovered after receiving medical attention. According to him, the children have been released to their parents unhurt. The image maker said that the suspect would be charged in court.

He said that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade praised Lagos residents for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious persons and happenings.

