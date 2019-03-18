The petitioner, Tinotenda Mudevairi , told Harare Civil Court that his younger wife, who he is 20 years older than, is assaulting him and also stressing that he was too old to satisfy her.

According to H-metro, Mudevairi told the court that he was not enjoying his matrimonial rights.

"She is my wife, but she assaults me saying that I am advanced in age and can no longer satisfy her. We are no longer sleeping in the same bed, whenever I try to touch her, she assaults me saying that I am not her type.

"I am tired of living like this or else she should leave because I am not enjoying my matrimonial rights. When we got married she said that I was 20 years older than her and I think that she only wanted my money," he told the court.

Reacting to his claims, the wife, Moline Moyo, said she opted out their matrimonial bed because she also has a right to do that.

She told the court that, "I assaulted him because he forces me to have sex with him yet he can’t satisfy me. I tried to engage his relatives over his behaviour but they told me that when I got married to him he was old enough to be my father.

"I opted out of our bedroom as I have a right to do so."

The magistrate, Noah Gwatidzo, granted the petitioner protection against his wife and also ordered her not to abuse her husband.