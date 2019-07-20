A three storey building under construction has reportedly collapsed in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, killing at least four persons.

According to Punch, scores of persons were also trapped inside the collapsed building.

It was gathered that the building caved in following the a downpour on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Sources who spoke to Punch said the victims were in the building waiting for the rain to subside to begin work when a section of the building started falling.

A few persons working at the site escaped, while four persons were reported to have died.

Details later…