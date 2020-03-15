As Festac is currently trending on twitter at the moment, some users are posting videos and photos as the incident happened.

As earlier reported by Pulse Nigeria, the Lagos State Fire Service team from Satellite Town were contacted and are at the venue of the inferno.

The number of casualties and damaged properties could not be ascertained as at press time.

Also present are members of the neighborhood watch and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

Below are reactions from twitter users about the explosion that shook and destroyed properties in Abule Ado and it's environs.

"So this explosion close to my house , shattered my living room window, removed the PVC roof and broke my sliding doors. Wow . Thank God no one was hurt." Twitter user: @Mz_Ebonee said.

"I guess this Lagos explosion has nothing to do with pipeline vandalism? Obviously Lagos can not survive bunkering and militancy at this time of our present condition in the country." Another twitter user @cjmokas said.

Here’s another angle to the pipeline explosion at Amuwo Odofin LG and it is assumed people are in one of the burning houses.

"Esir @jidesanwoolu sometin haveto be done about this pipeline that use to esplode everytime. See as it have destroy everybody house and everybody vehicu." Twitter user: @AmbodeObsarver said.

Another twitter user who on returning from church, met his ceiling and some interiors already destroyed by the explosion.

Pulse Nigeria will bring you more updates on this as details unfolds.