Suspect arrested for using noodles to smuggle 2,863 ATM cards gets N50 million bail

Samson Toromade

The suspect was arrested while trying to board a flight from Lagos to Dubai in August 2020.

Ishaq Abubakar [EFCC]
Ishaq Abubakar [EFCC]

A suspected fraudster who was arrested last year for concealing 2,863 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards inside packs of noodles has been arraigned in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) hit Ishaq Abubakar with an 11-count charge bordering on cybercrimes during a hearing at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) while trying to board a flight from Lagos to Dubai in August 2020.

He was also smuggling four Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards alongside the ATM cards when he was arrested and handed over to the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said investigations revealed 10 of the ATM cards had been reported stolen by their owners, and the remaining handed to him by some people in Kano.

He was to be rewarded with monetary benefits upon delivering the cards to contacts in Dubai.

The EFCC told the court Abubakar's action was a violation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Justice P.O. Lifu adjourned to February 18, 2022 for commencement of trial.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

