Speeding motorcyclist dies in Anambra accident

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about noon, was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Jincheng Motorcycle, with registration number ZLL 108 QU, and the driver of a blue Mercedes 911 Truck with registration number, GDD 630 XA.

“Eyewitness reports indicate that the crash occurred when the motorcycle rider, while on top speed and trying to overtake the truck, lost control and crashed into the truck.

“The motorcycle rider was taken to Chira Hospital by FRSC rescue team and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the mortuary,” the reports said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, Irelewuyi urged motorcyclists to avoid unnecessary speeding and to always put on their safety helmet to avoid head injuries during traffic crashes.