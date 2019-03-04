In the video that went viral, the man who appears to be a pro-Biafra member threatened to kill the campaigner for the creation of Oduduwa Republic.

Reacting to his threat, the Lagos State police commissioner, Zubairu Mmuazu, has directed operatives of the intelligence arm of the command to probe the video with a view to obtain credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the man.

The command's spokesperson, Chike Oti, made this known in an interview with The Nation.

Oti said, "The command has seen the video. The man in question is automatically a suspect as far as the Lagos Police Command is concerned. Actually, we do not know where he made that video from. We are yet to establish if it was in Nigeria or abroad but investigation will reveal that.

"The Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu has urged residents to disregard such characters because they are out to cause only mischief. Nigerians are enjoined to take news emanating from questionable sources with a pinch of salt and try to get confirmation on issues of security from the police and relevant agencies.

"The police commissioner reassures the good people of Lagos that their security is uppermost in the mind of the command. The command will leave no stone unturned to ensure security for all to thrive, irrespective of tribe, religious or ethnic inclination."

The police spokesperson called on Nigerians to disregard the man in the video as he is yet to be identified as a member of any known Igbo organisation or group.

He also appealed to Lagosians to help with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the man and people like him who propagate hate and inciting messages.