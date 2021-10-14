RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 3 suspects for alleged murder in Enugu community

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was said to have been murdered on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubakar Lawal (NAN)
Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubakar Lawal (NAN)

The Police Command in Enugu State, says it has arrested three suspects in connection with alleged murder of Mr Chika Nwobodo at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Recommended articles

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that Nwobodo was murdered on Oct. 11.

“The Command has commenced full-scale investigation at the state Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in Enugu on the matter,” he added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Condom

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job/Illustration.

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak, vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)