Police arraign 2 for allegedly stealing cell phones valued N500,000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Edo on Wednesday arraigned two accused persons at the Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin for allegedly stealing Android phones valued N500,000.

The defendants: Abeti Kasimu, 18, and Shioke Audu, 44, were arraigned on a two-count charge bothering on alleged conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Charity Asemota, said that the defendants on July 12, at Itosa Complex, Upper Mission Extension Road, Benin, within Oregbeni Magisterial District, conspired to commit felony to wit steal.

Asemota said that the defendants broke into a shop and stole Android phones valued N500, 000 and N20,000 cash, all belonging to one Mr Joseph Aleke.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, which is now applicable in Edo.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out to them.

The defence counsel, Mrs Esther Uwaifo and Mr C. I. Ehikioya, however, appealed to the Chief Magistrate to grant the defendants bail and assured him that they would not skip bail.

The prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Mutairu Oare, admitted the defendants to a bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a responsible person and must depose to an affidavit of means.

Oare also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendants with the court.

He added that the court registrar must verify the information about the surety’s residence.

The Chief Magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.

