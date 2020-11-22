Shekwo's residence, according to the police was invaded by armed men on Saturday, November 21, 2020, around 11 pm.

A source close to Shekwo's family and a party chieftain in Nasarawa state have confirmed his death.

The Chairman of Karu local government, Samuel Akala has also confirmed Shekwo’s death.

Pulse had earlier reported that the party chairman was kidnapped from his Lafia residence.

The gunmen, who took some valuables and cash reportedly exchanged gunshots with security operatives before leaving with the party chairman.