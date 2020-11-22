Shekwo was reported to have been kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020.

According to Premium Times, kidnappers came in large number and entered his Lafia residence through the fence.

The gunmen, who took some valuables and cash reportedly exchanged gunshots with security operatives before leaving with the party chairman.

While confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Dele Longe, said Shekwo was kidnapped from his residence around 11 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The police boss said he has deployed the police to comb the various forests and flashpoints in the state to ensure his release.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Lawal Dako, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, who was shot by bandits on Sunday, November 8, 2020, has died.

Dako reportedly died on Friday, November 20, 2020, as a result of the injuries he sustained when bandits shot at him.

The party chairman died shortly after he was rushed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

According to the Katsina state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, the bandits also killed the granddaughter of the slain party council chairman.