Court orders Mohbad’s widow to be served DNA application notice

This order came as the legal team representing the Aloba family, led by Emmanuel Oroko, recorded multiple failed attempts to serve Wunmi in person.

In a statement signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the family’s legal team, it was disclosed that they sought permission to serve Wunmi by posting all legal documents to her last known address.

It was gathered that Joseph Aloba, the late singer's father, initiated the application, aiming to proceed with the DNA test.

“If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit. The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

“It will be recalled that the Aloba family is contesting the paternity of baby Liam and filed an application before the Family Court wherein it sought an order of the court against Wunmi to present herself and baby Liam for a DNA test at any recognised laboratory in Lagos,” the statement quoted Odumosu as saying.

The statement referenced that the singer’s wife, in a viral video, said she was ready for a DNA test, noting that she had never been available for the court sheriff to serve her the originating motion.

On their part, Wunmi’s lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle denied knowledge of the court order.