Another fuel tanker has caught fire on Otedola bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to Punch, the incident happened a few minutes to 6pm.

The explosion has caused heavy traffic at the Berger-Alausa-Magodo axis of Lagos State as many vehicles made U-turn to avoid being engulfed by the fire.

Commuters are currently stranded at the Alausa Secretariat and toll gate bus stops due to the fire outbreak.

Details later…