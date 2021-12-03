RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NSCDC arrests 4 persons attempting to break into school in Katsina

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC spokesperson says all the suspects, whose age are between 18 and 20, are from Daura town.

DSC Muhammad Abdara,. (NAN)
DSC Muhammad Abdara,. (NAN)

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Katsina State Command, says it has arrested four persons allegedly attempting to break into a secondary school at Dumukur, Maiadua Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

The Spokesperson of the command, DSC Muhammad Abdara, stated this while parading the suspects at the NSCDC headquarters in Katsina on Friday.

According to him, all the suspects, whose age are between 18 and 20, are from Daura town.

“The suspected thugs attempted to break into Adamu Danbaffale Model Secondary School, Dumukur Maiadua LGA, Katsina State,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesman added that the arrest, which occurred on Dec. 2, was undertaken by the corps’ operatives stationed at the school to provide security cover against attack by criminals.

“The Officers, gallantly subdued the assailants who initially attempted to criminally trespass into the premises of the school (albeit unsuccessfully), while brandishing dangerous weapons.

“They also attacked one of our operatives with a machete in an effort to disarm him and subsequently to break into the school.

“The culprits have been transferred to the command’s headquarters for further investigation and prosecution,” Abdara said.

He assured the people of the state of NSCDC’s readiness to protect all schools across the 34 council areas of the state from attacks by criminal elements.

Abdara, however, said that the general public had important roles to play in assisting security agencies with credible information that could assist them in conducting their task of protecting their lives and property.

“The commandant is warning the criminals to stay off our schools and other private and public property, as we will not relent in our efforts at protecting the lives and property of people of the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Senate accuses powerful Nigerians of delaying AMCON’s recovery effort

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

Gov Umahi has no plans to return to PDP – APC says

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

CAN loses bid to overturn CAMA as court dismisses suit against CAC, Trade Minister

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

Pope Francis appoints Nigeria's Bishop Badejo Vatican Communications’ Dicastery

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala calls for vaccine equity

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Nigerian youths not ready for leadership positions – APC member

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Gavi invests N64 billion in roll-out of malaria vaccine in Nigeria, others

Trending

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Tongue-speaking passengers seek God’s intervention as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case