Testifying, Azeez, said:”life has not been easy since I accepted my wife back after she eloped with a witch doctor eight years ago.

”Exactly a year after her return, Morufat delivered our child. She lied to me about the affair with the witch doctor.

“The witch doctor she eloped with has fortified her with so much charms that she has become a monster in my household.

“In fact, I am in a great danger,” Azeez said.

Consenting to the suit, the respondent denied some of the allegations leveled against her.

She however, submitted that her husband was irresponsible as she was first forced out due to neglect.

“I left Azeez because he did not take good care of me and he wanted me to cater for the entire family.

“The little money I returned with was only enough for me to set up a petty trade. I spent all the money feeding him and his family."

Ruling in the matter, Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court, requested the couple to provide more evidence to substantiate their claims and advised them to maintain the status quo.

He ordered them to produce their relatives in court and adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for judgment.