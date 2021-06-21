RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man gunned down after withdrawing money from ATM in Ibadan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

His killers are suspected to have trailed him to the ATM.

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose
Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose Pulse Live Kenya

A yet-to-be identified man was allegedly shot dead at Water Bus Stop, along University of Ibadan-Ojoo Road, on Monday after withdrawing some cash at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the man was shot in his private part and rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Ojoo area of Ibadan where he was confirmed dead.

An eyewitness told NAN that the man was shot dead after withdrawing a huge amount of money from a new generation bank at the University of Ibadan.

He said that his killers were suspected to have trailed him to the bus stop, where he was shot.

"I saw him when he was taken to the hospital in a Micra car. I just left school when the incident happened.

"I saw the guy and I am sure he was dead," the witness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, told NAN that he was yet to be briefed of the incident.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari names 1st EFCC Board since 2015

Abia Governor Ikpeazu swears in 10 new permanent secretaries

Lagos Assembly extends LASIEC board's tenure by 6 months

Sanwo-Olu charges public servants to be selfless, dedicated to service

INEC targets 20 million new voters with resumption of registration

Buhari's agricultural revolution yielding fruits - Lai Mohammed

15 teachers kidnapped in Islamiyya school in Niger escape in Zamfara

President Buhari promises to implement outcomes of Progressives Youth Conference

NDLEA says it arrests 2,180 traffickers in 5 months