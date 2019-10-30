﻿Ahmed Isah, a 35-year-old man, has landed in police net for allegedly sodomising underage boys aged between eight and 10.

Isah who's a resident of the New Market area of Sarkin-Pawa in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger, was apprehended by the police following a tip-off by members of the public.

Punch reports that on Saturday, October 26, 2019, an informant, who resides in the same area with the suspect, reported Isah to the police for engaging in the unwholesome act.

Police say Ahmed Isah's case is dehumanising.

The informant was said to have reported Isah to the police, accusing him of luring his cousin's eight-year-old son into his room to sodomise him.

The suspect, however, admitted to committing the crime, saying he started engaging in the act about three years ago.

He said, “I started doing this because I don’t have money to give to women for sex and they are not willing to give it to me free of charge. I started doing this with boys in my area.

“I separated from my girlfriends long ago because I don’t give them money for sex.”

On whether he was sodomising the underage boys for ritual purposes, Isah said he was doing it purely to satisfy his sexual urge.

He also confessed to giving his victims sweets, soft drinks and biscuits after the act as gratification, but expressed regret for his actions.

Confirming Isah's arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar described his case as a disturbing, nasty and dehumanising one.