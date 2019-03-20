According to Punch, the incident occurred on February 26 at Emiworo village in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state following a disagreement the couple had.

It was gathered that the suspect asked his deceased wife, Hauwa, to fetch him water to bath with but she refused.

He reportedly opted to fetch the water himself only for him to be accused by the deceased of using the water she fetched.

The accusation reportedly prompted him to lose his temper, beating her several times with stick that led to her death.

While speaking to newsmen, the suspect said the deceased is fond of looking down on him.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed his arrest, adding that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

Abubakar added that the suspect has been charged to court.