Man in police net for allegedly raping his 85-year-old stepmother in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti on Thursday said it has arrested a 65-year-old man, Durodola Ogundele, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his stepmother.

A statement by the command’s Spokesperson, Mr Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti, said Ogundele was apprehended by the Ido-Osi Divisional Headquarters of the command on Wednesday, after committing the act.

Abutu said the suspect had on June 15 allegedly had carnal knowledge of his 85-year-old stepmother in her room.

He explained that Ogundele is a son to the victim’s late husband.

According to him, the suspect on the fateful day entered the victim’s room to assist her in applying herbal medicine on her legs to ease her of pain.

“The victim alleged that after applying the herbal medicine on her legs, the suspect forcefully had sexual intercourse with her twice,” Abutu said.

He said the Ekiti police commissioner, Mr Tunde Mobayo, had ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

The spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court accordingly, if found culpable.

