RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man allegedly hacks his 70-year-old father to death in Ibadan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday, ordered that a 20-year-old man, Kareem Rasaki, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly hacking his father to death.

Man allegedly hacks his 70-year-old father to death in Ibadan/Illustration.
Man allegedly hacks his 70-year-old father to death in Ibadan/Illustration.

The police charged Rasaki with murder.

Recommended articles

Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take plea of Rasaki for lack of jurisdiction, ordered him to be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo Town.

Adetuyibi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Rasaki on July 26, at about 7:30pm in Balogun Compound, attacked his his father, Rasaki Adegbayigbe, 70, with a cutlass on his neck, which lead to his death “.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

35 corps members test positive for Coronavirus in Ogun NYSC camp

145 girls, women die daily from pregnancy-related complications in Nigeria

Lagos approves 24 Magistrate Courts to prosecute environmental defaulters

The U.S says it is worried by Buhari's ongoing Twitter ban, stifling of press freedom

COAS praises troops for pummeling bandits, kidnappers in Zamfara

Court grants 12 detained Igboho’s associates to bail

PDP BoT member Joy Emordi defects to APC

120,600 Nigerians complete physical registration within 9 days - INEC

Why we seized 200 bags of fertiliser in Adamawa - Nigerian Army