The police charged Rasaki with murder.
Man allegedly hacks his 70-year-old father to death in Ibadan
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday, ordered that a 20-year-old man, Kareem Rasaki, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly hacking his father to death.
Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take plea of Rasaki for lack of jurisdiction, ordered him to be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo Town.
Adetuyibi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
The magistrate adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Rasaki on July 26, at about 7:30pm in Balogun Compound, attacked his his father, Rasaki Adegbayigbe, 70, with a cutlass on his neck, which lead to his death “.
She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.
