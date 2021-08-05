Man allegedly hacks his 70-year-old father to death in Ibadan

Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take plea of Rasaki for lack of jurisdiction, ordered him to be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo Town.

Adetuyibi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Rasaki on July 26, at about 7:30pm in Balogun Compound, attacked his his father, Rasaki Adegbayigbe, 70, with a cutlass on his neck, which lead to his death “.