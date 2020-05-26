The lady identified as MmantiUmoh narrated how she chose to be strong and ignore stigmatization and rejection and has become a row model to her society despite the devastating incident.

“21 Years Ago, a 15-year-old seeking to find her path was brutally raped by her employer, all she had to show was a twin birthed 9 months after.

“Hid behind the childhood abuse, layers and layers of Rejection, often criticized, broken, bruised, she refused to be a statistic and became the standard to many more young men and women who would be battered, abused….” MmantiUmoh said.

She added: “TODAY…. the evening and the morning and it’s the 21st Birthday of my sons. Everything has changed since the blood.

Happy Birthday KanKan and Dada.”

MmantiUmoh seeks to inspire other ladies or women who may have suffered rape not to give up on themselves but rather rise to become influencers for others to look up to.

Her revelation has triggered a lot of reactions on the social media platform with many users empathise with her.

Read her posts below:

Lady celebrates handsome twins she gave birth to after being raped by her boss at age 15

