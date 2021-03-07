Iskilu Wakili, a notorious Fulani warlord in Oyo State has been arrested by a team of security operatives in Ibarapa area of the state.

Wakili was reported to have challenged Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, a political enforcer in the state to a duel after the latter issued evacuation notice to herdsmen in South-west.

Confirming the arrest of Wakili, the self-acclaimed Fulani warlord on Sunday, March 7, 2021, to TheCable, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo state, Gbenga Fadeyi said Wakili and three others are already in police custody.

Fadyi said, “Yes, (he was arrested) with three others.”

Oguntola Adeola, a security operative also told the online news platform that Wakili’s arrest was carried out after a gun battle.

Adeola said, “Wakili has been parading himself as a Fulani warlord in Ibarapa area. He was arrested after a gun fight with the Oodua Peoples Congress and other security groups early on Sunday. He was arrested with three of his fighters.

“He said he was sick and has been taking treatment in Cotonou, Republic of Benin. He also said that he only returned to Ibarapa from Cotonou on Saturday, but it was a lie. After arrest, he stopped talking to us.”

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has also confirmed Wakili’s arrest.

In a statement issued through Kehinde Aderemi, his special assistant on media, Adams praised the security operatives for their efforts.

He said, “I am happy that the notorious kidnapper had been captured alongside three others. It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the South-West is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers, and criminal herders.

“I commend all the members of the joint security team that has made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job.”