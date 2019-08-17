In June 2016, Nigeria’s Obinwanne Okeke appeared on the cover of FORBES AFRICA as the prestigious publication named him one of 30 Africans who may be future billionaires.

Obinwanne, the Chairman of Invictus Group Limited, a conglomerate in Construction, Oil & Gas and Agricultural development was 28-year-old when he was celebrated by Forbes and since then, he has become a source of motivation for hardworking African youths.

But on Friday, August 16, 2019, it turned out that the young businessman is alleged to be a fraudster after an investigation conducted by the FBI showed that he perpetrated an $11 million wire fraud.

The screenshots of nine page affidavit and arrest warrant sworn to an FBI Special agent, Marshall Ward posted on Twitter stated that the young millionaire popularly known as Obi Invicticus is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The documents also stated that a warrant for Obinwanne’s arrest was immediately required in order to prevent him from returning to Nigeria, where he would be beyond the reach of the US law enforcement agents.

Since his arrest reports hit the social media on Friday, August 16, 2019, Obi Invicticus has been the number one trending topic on Twitter, as Nigerians continue to react to the arrest of the 31-year-old businessman by the FBI.

Read what Nigerians are saying about Obi Invicticus on Twitter.