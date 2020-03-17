An Enugu-based herbalist, Simon Odo, has explained that he married 58 wives in order to live long.

In a recent interview with journalists, Odo who's popularly known as King of Satan, said most men die untimely due to pressure from bad wives, adding that he could not tolerate insolence and unruly behaviour from the women.

The herbalist stressed further that he marries a new wife every time he was let down by the attitude of any of his previous wives.

“I marry anytime any of my wives insults me. I cannot stand a woman insulting me.

“If there are 20 dead men in Nigeria, for instance, only five of them died naturally. The other 15 deaths are caused by heartbreaks and bad attitudes of their wives. That is why I marry anytime a woman insults me," Punch quoted Odo, who hails from Aji in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu, as saying.

On how he provides for his large family, the herbalist said God did not make mistakes by giving him many children as He provides for all His creatures.