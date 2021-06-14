Hennessy hosts guests to an exclusive celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The event officially kicked off with a virtual opening speech by the President Maison Hennessy, Laurent Boillot, who remarked, “We always say that Hennessy is at ease in the world, and no more true is this than in Nigeria. The Maison Hennessy and I are pleased to be celebrating this platinum jubilee of Hennessy’s presence in Nigeria”.

The 3-course dinner created by Chef Daniel Olurin was a culinary fusion of French and Nigerian cuisine infused and complemented with Hennessy. Guests were entertained by the nostalgic and sonorous sounds of vocalist, Ego.

One of the activities of the night was the auction of 5 out of 100 uniquely numbered Limited Edition Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 100th year anniversary Jeroboam (3L) bottles, numbered 1 to 5 and specially autographed by Maurice Hennessy. The bottle, designed in national colours and crafted by Maison Hennessy to commemorate this unique milestone, is a true collectors’ item.

The successful auction raised over 5 Million Naira with all proceeds donated to GIVO Solutions, a circular economy company that offers end-end recycling solutions using IoT enabled devices to collect recyclable material directly from individuals/families/businesses and process these materials into consumer and industrial goods.

The glamourous night wrapped up with a toast anchored by Oluwole Awoleke, Marketing Manager Moet Hennessy Nigeria, celebrating Hennessy’s centenary in Nigeria and looking forward to the next hundred years. Guests toasted with Hennessy Paradis, a rare cognac from Maison Hennessy’s ultra-prestige collection, the jewel of the Hennessy collection - a fitting choice for such a rare milestone.

The Hennessy 100th year anniversary Limited-Edition by V.S.O.P Privilège is available in stores Nationwide.

#Hennessy100ngr

