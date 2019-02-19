The deceased, Osato Okunpolor, was killed on Sunday around 9pm following a reported shootout between two rival cult groups.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased was killed by a bullet during a fight between Aye and Eiye cult members.

"The incident is true. A murder occurred at Odemwegie hotel on February 17. The incident was between two secret cult rival groups.

"During the process, the manager was killed inside the hotel. It was not an armed robbery incident," he said.

Okunpolor's corpse has been deposited at the Benin Central Hospital Mortuary. Nwabuzor said investigation is still ongoing on the case.