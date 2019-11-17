Federal University of Technology, (FUTA) has announced the suspension of five students, who were filmed assaulting their schoolmate.

A video of the students, four female, one male beating the victim had on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surfaced online.

The video provoked reactions as Nigerians demand justice for the victim identified as Bolu in the video.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 17, 2019, by Adegbenro Adebanjo, the university’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, the institution condemned the behavior of the students involved in the bullying of a female student in one of the off campus hostels and has suspended them.

The statement reads, “The Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA has suspended the students involved in the bullying of a female student in one of the off campus hostels on Saturday November 16,2019 indefinitely from all academic and related activities even as it continues with investigations into the circumstances that led to the odious and unfortunate act. In effect the suspended students are not to be found anywhere in or near the Federal University of Technology Akure.

“The University deplores such behavior and reiterates that all those found to be culpable will be visited with the full weight of the law under the extant rules and regulations governing Students behavior and conduct off and on the campus at the conclusion of investigation being carried out by the Students Affairs Division.

“The University Management is providing medical and counseling support for the affected student.

“The University reiterates its abhorrence of any action or behavior by students that are inimical to the well-being of others and will continue to sanction students who run foul of its rules and regulations.

“For the avoidance of doubt only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students.”